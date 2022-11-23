News
World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 23, 2022 13:14 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: Soccer fans watch the telecast of the World Cup game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on a Kolkata street with the God Of Football (Diego Maradona holding the 1986 World Cup trophy poster) to keep them company. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The faces tell the story: Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of a neighbourhood in Kolkata decorated for the World Cup. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A taxi moves past a wall depicting a mural of Brazilian and Argentinian players in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Members of the 'World Cup 14 Kolkata Gang' at their Brazil club room before they fly to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The 'World Cup 14 Kolkata Gang' cheer for Brazil before they leave for Doha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

