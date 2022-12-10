FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Netherlands

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup quarter-final played between Argentina and The Netherlands on Friday.

Argentina have most of the ball in the first 15 minutes of the game. There have been forays into the Dutch half but there have been misses.



First real attack from the Netherlands comes in the 16th minute. Dumfries volleys the back across the face of goal, but Blind does not get enough of it.

Argentina take on the Netherlands in the 2nd quarter-final of the day as Lionel Messi goes up against Virgil van Dyke.