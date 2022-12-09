PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil

There was a mix of emotions at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha, as tournament favourites Brazil were knocked out in penalties by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.
2018 finalists Croatia beat five-time champions Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout as the stadium became a stage of agony and ecstasy.
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.
Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalised when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.
Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.