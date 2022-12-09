News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil

PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil

By Rediff Sports
December 09, 2022 23:56 IST
Croatia players celebrate their win via a penalty shootout as Marquinhos of Brazil reacts

IMAGE: Croatia players celebrate their win via a penalty shootout as Marquinhos of Brazil reacts. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

There was a mix of emotions at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha, as tournament favourites Brazil were knocked out in penalties by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

 

2018 finalists Croatia beat five-time champions Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout as the stadium became a stage of agony and ecstasy.

Croatia's Dominik Livakovic celebrates after Marquinhos of Brazil (not pictured) hits the post and misses the deciding penalty. 

IMAGE: Croatia's Dominik Livakovic celebrates with teammates after Marquinhos of Brazil (not pictured) hits the post and misses the deciding penalty. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalised when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Brazil players are a disappointed bunch

IMAGE: Brazil players are a disappointed bunch. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia players' joy is boundless after a win

IMAGE: Croatia players' joy is boundless. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil's Antony in tears

IMAGE: Brazil's Antony in tears. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

