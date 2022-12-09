News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neymar becomes Brazil's top goalscorer with Pele

Neymar becomes Brazil's top goalscorer with Pele

Last updated on: December 09, 2022 23:15 IST
Neymar Jr

IMAGE: Neymar of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team's goal. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Neymar scored in extra time against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

 

The 82-year-old football icon, who is hospitalized in delicate conditions in Sao Paulo due to cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearance as he is bidding to win his first World Cup title and help Brazil reach a record-extending sixth championship, 20 years after they last won the title in 2002.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
