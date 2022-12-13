News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

December 13, 2022 22:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate after victory in the UEFA Champions League

IMAGE: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi celebrate after victory in the UEFA Champions League. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made.

"After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend," Mbappe said in a video on a trip to Qatar in January with their club Paris St Germain.

"I'm going to kick him," a smiling Hakimi responded.

 

With Mbappe on the left flank of France's attack, he will cross paths with right-back Hakimi, the player he took under his wing when the Moroccan joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021.

The pair sit next to each other on plane trips, they play video games and holiday together.

Although Morocco will not have any special plan to shackle Mbappe, as England did with Kyle Walker in close attendance and doubling down on him in their 2-1 quarter-final loss, coach Walid Regragui has complete faith in Hakimi.

"I have no doubt that Hakimi will be on top form to get the better of his friend," Regragui told a news conference on Tuesday.

Mbappe has scored five goals and delivered two assists at this World Cup while Hakimi has been key in helping Morocco concede only 10 shots on target in their five matches.

Hakimi celebrated his winning penalty against Spain in the last 16 by imitating a penguin, something he does with Mbappe and Sergio Ramos at PSG.

Mbappe, who also visited Hakimi at his hotel in Doha on one of his days off at the World Cup, was among the first to congratulate him when Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals.

France captain Hugo Lloris is confident their friendship will be put on hold at the Al Bayt stadium.

"The event will take over. Even if you're friends off the pitch, it's the World Cup so you separate the two," he told a news conference.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Neymar is finally a free man
Neymar is finally a free man
Ferrari rope in Fred Vasseur from Sauber as their GM
Ferrari rope in Fred Vasseur from Sauber as their GM
Evidence 'planted' on Stan Swamy's computer: Report
Evidence 'planted' on Stan Swamy's computer: Report
Govt spent Rs 168.8 cr on ads so far this fiscal
Govt spent Rs 168.8 cr on ads so far this fiscal
EV battery: India in talks with lithium-rich nations
EV battery: India in talks with lithium-rich nations
Nitish drops hints he may pass on mantle to Tejashwi
Nitish drops hints he may pass on mantle to Tejashwi

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

The Arab world prays this time for Morocco

The Arab world prays this time for Morocco

Mini IPL auction: Stokes, Green to set off bidding war

Mini IPL auction: Stokes, Green to set off bidding war

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances