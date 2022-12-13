News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neymar is finally a free man

Neymar is finally a free man

December 13, 2022 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazil's Neymar can finally breathe easy after his acquittal of all fraud charges

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar can finally breathe easy after his acquittal from all fraud charges. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted Brazil soccer star Neymar and other defendants in a fraud and corruption case over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona from Santos after prosecutors had dropped all charges in the high-profile trial, the court said in a statement.

The suit had been brought by Brazilian investment firm DIS, the owner of 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. He now plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

DIS argued it had lost out on a cut from the transfer because its true value was understated and sought a five-year jail term for Neymar and a total fine of 149 million euros ($157 million) for the defendants.

 

In October, prosecutor Luis Garcia Canton asked the Barcelona court to acquit all defendants as there was "not the slightest hint of a crime".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Morocco has no special plan to counter Mbappe
Morocco has no special plan to counter Mbappe
1st Test vs Bangladesh: Test of Rahul's captaincy
1st Test vs Bangladesh: Test of Rahul's captaincy
ICC T20 Rankings: Smriti touches career-best points
ICC T20 Rankings: Smriti touches career-best points
Modi ji, dariye mat, name China: Cong on Tawang clash
Modi ji, dariye mat, name China: Cong on Tawang clash
Mini IPL auction: Stokes, Green to set off bidding war
Mini IPL auction: Stokes, Green to set off bidding war
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Paramour's phone records in court against privacy: HC
Paramour's phone records in court against privacy: HC

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

How France is preparing for WC giant-killers Morocco

How France is preparing for WC giant-killers Morocco

Ferrari rope in Fred Vasseur from Sauber as their GM

Ferrari rope in Fred Vasseur from Sauber as their GM

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances