FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Qatar vs Senegal

November 25, 2022 19:48 IST
Senegal lead Qatar at halftime in pivotal World Cup group game

IMAGE: Senegal’s Boulaye Dia celebrates with teammates after scoring. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Boulaye Dia gave Senegal a 1-0 lead over Qatar at the break in their World Cup Group A clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, a game in which both sides could do with a victory after losing their opening fixtures.

 

The Qataris were denied a penalty when Senegal's Ismaila Sarr appeared to bundle over playmaker Akram Afif towards the end of the first half, but they were punished when Boualem Khoukhi made a mess of his clearance and Dia pounced to score.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
