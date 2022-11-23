News
WC PIX: Morocco hold 2018 finalists Croatia to goalless draw

WC PIX: Morocco hold 2018 finalists Croatia to goalless draw

Last updated on: November 23, 2022 17:33 IST
Croatia

IMAGE: Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd competes for a header against Mario Pasalic, left, and Dejan Lovren of Croatia. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in their opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar.

The Croats, beaten by France in the 2018 final in Moscow, had the better of the chances, with Dejan Lovren having an effort cleared off the line and Nikola Vlasic's close shot saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesryi might have given the north Africans an early lead but was unable to get a decent touch onto Hakim Ziyech's dangerous cross. In the second half Achraf Hakimi's powerful free kick was parried by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Belgium and Canada play at 1900GMT in Wednesday's other Group F match at Al Rayyan.

Croatia

IMAGE: Croatia’s Ivan Perisic controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar Group F match against Morocco. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The first half of Wednesday's World Cup Group F match between Morocco and Croatia finished 0-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium after an intense opening period yielded few goalscoring opportunities for both teams.

 

Croatia

IMAGE: Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri shoots the ball against Dejan Lovren of Croatia. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Croatia threatened to break the deadlock in the closing minutes when Nikola Vlasic's effort was saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Luka Modric blasted over.

Croatia

IMAGE: Crotia’s Marcelo Brozovic defends a free kick. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
