Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!

Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 06, 2022 06:33 IST
It was a carnival at the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Monday as Brazil pumped in four goals against South Korea to enter the quarters.

Each goal scored saw the Selecao dance to the beat of their drums in celebration.

Each goal was celebrated with uniquely choregraphed rhythmic movements, that would give the best dancers a run for their money.

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr celebrates with Lucas Paqueta, Neymar Jr and Raphina after scoring the team's opening goal against South Korea on Monday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Lucas Paqueta dances after scoring the fourth goal. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Neymar celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images
