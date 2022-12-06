FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs South Korea

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match played between Brazil and South Korea on Monday.

IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the team's first goal at Stadium 974. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Brazil were thrashing South Korea 4-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday with goals from Vinicius Jr., Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta plus a Neymar penalty.

The tournament favourites stormed into an early lead when Vinicius calmly side-footed through a crowd of South Korean defenders in the seventh minute after collecting Raphinha's cross.

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Soon afterwards, French referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot after a clumsy kick by Jung Woo-young felled Richarlison and Neymar rolled home the penalty in the 13th minute.

Brazil went 3-0 up in the 29th minute when Richarlison received a defence-splitting pass from Thiago Silva to score with ease and Paqueta got the fourth seven minutes later as he arrived in the box just in time to volley home a Vinicius cross.

IMAGE: South Korea's Heung-min Son takes on Brazil's Eder Militao. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil were on course to face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.