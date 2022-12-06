News
FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs South Korea

FIFA World Cup PIX: Brazil vs South Korea

Last updated on: December 06, 2022 01:38 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match played between Brazil and South Korea on Monday.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the team's first goal at Stadium 974

IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the team's first goal at Stadium 974. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Brazil were thrashing South Korea 4-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday with goals from Vinicius Jr., Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta plus a Neymar penalty.

 

The tournament favourites stormed into an early lead when Vinicius calmly side-footed through a crowd of South Korean defenders in the seventh minute after collecting Raphinha's cross.

Brazil's Neymar celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty 

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Soon afterwards, French referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot after a clumsy kick by Jung Woo-young felled Richarlison and Neymar rolled home the penalty in the 13th minute.

Brazil went 3-0 up in the 29th minute when Richarlison received a defence-splitting pass from Thiago Silva to score with ease and Paqueta got the fourth seven minutes later as he arrived in the box just in time to volley home a Vinicius cross.

South Korea's Heung-min Son takes on Brazil's Eder Militao 

IMAGE: South Korea's Heung-min Son takes on Brazil's Eder Militao. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil were on course to face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scores the fourth goal, beating the deperate dive of the South Korean keeper

IMAGE: Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scores the fourth goal, beating the deperate dive of the South Korean keeper. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
