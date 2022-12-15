News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EXPLAINED: How Argentina made it to World Cup final

EXPLAINED: How Argentina made it to World Cup final

December 15, 2022 12:23 IST
Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina broke Croatian heats to reach Sunday’s World Cup final with a 3-0 victory at the Lusail Stadium. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar.

Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

Saudi Arabia

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Argentina. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images
 

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Dec. 3, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners.

* Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS?

Argentina

IMAGE: Two-time champions Argentina beat off a late fightback by Australia to reach the quarter-finals. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

* Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE SEMI-FINALS?

Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to keep Lionel Messi's World Cup dream alive. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

* Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final tie, after Nahuel Molina and Messi's goals were cancelled out by a brace from Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst.

HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE FINAL?

Argentina

IMAGE: Lionel Messi now has a chance to put behind him defeat in the 2014 World Cup final and fill the only blank on his career resume. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

* Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, with Messi coolly putting away a spot kick in the 34th minute to open the scoring before Alvarez found the net either side of halftime.

WHO WILL ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL?

* Argentina will face France in the final after the 2018 champions beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Source: REUTERS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

