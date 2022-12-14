News
Brazil's Ronaldo is not an Argentina fan

Brazil's Ronaldo is not an Argentina fan

December 14, 2022 01:09 IST
Brazilian former football player Ronaldo Nazario attends a ceremony organized by Brazilian Football Confederation to honour the 2002 FIFA World Champions

IMAGE: Brazilian former football player Ronaldo Nazario attends a ceremony organized by Brazilian Football Confederation to honour the 2002 FIFA World Champions. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo is not happy with the idea of fierce rivals Argentina winning the tournament in Qatar following his own country's shock exit in the quarter-finals.

Brazil, who captured their fifth title in 2002 with Ronaldo playing a vital role, suffered a last-eight penalty shootout defeat by Croatia, who Argentina play in the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

 

"To say I'll be happy for Argentina (if they win), that will not be true, it would be a lie, I will not be a hypocrite," Ronaldo said in an interview with the Spanish daily Marca.

"We all deserve the World Cup, it's won on the pitch. Argentina are not playing very well, but they have so much desire, they run so much, and they have so much heart. And then they have Lionel Messi who is decisive in the final part."

Ronaldo, the twice Ballon d'Or winner who lifted several trophies with his national team including Copa America and Confederations Cup, also discussed Brazil's next coach with Tite leaving the job after failing to win two World Cups.

"I wouldn't mind if he was a foreigner. I'd love to see Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti or Jose Mourinho coaching Brazil. But I'm not the one who chooses," he said.

"I'm always at the disposal of the CBF (Brazilian soccer federation) for whatever they want, for any consultation."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
