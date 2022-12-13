News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan's Naseem Shah out of third Test against Eng

Pakistan's Naseem Shah out of third Test against Eng

December 13, 2022 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Naseem Shah of Pakistan(R) in bowling action as Dominic Sibley of England(L) looks on

IMAGE: Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowling as England's Dominic Sibley looks on. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the third and final test against England in Karachi later this week due to a niggling shoulder problem, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Shah claimed five wickets in the first match of the series, which England won by 74 runs, but missed the second game as the touring side prevailed by 26 runs to seal a 2-0 series victory before the final clash starting on Saturday.

 

Shah will now travel to Lahore for further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre before starting rehabilitation.

"The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage," the PCB said in a statement. "Both Pakistan and England teams will travel to Karachi tomorrow afternoon."

Pakistan are also without injured pacemen Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Arab world prays this time for Morocco
The Arab world prays this time for Morocco
Mini IPL auction: Stokes, Green to set off bidding war
Mini IPL auction: Stokes, Green to set off bidding war
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
Lloris feels proud of what club-mate Kane has achieved
SC collegium recommends 5 HC judges for elevation
SC collegium recommends 5 HC judges for elevation
LAC situation 'generally stable': China after clashes
LAC situation 'generally stable': China after clashes
'Not 1962 anymore': Arunachal CM on India-China clash
'Not 1962 anymore': Arunachal CM on India-China clash
It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi
It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi

Ranji: HP take big lead; Ton for Hyderabad's Agarwal

Ranji: HP take big lead; Ton for Hyderabad's Agarwal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances