FIFA WC PIX: Netherlands vs Ecuador

IMAGE: Ecuador's Enner Valencia battles for possession with Netherlands' Jurrien Timber during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Cody Gakpo's sixth-minute rocket gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over Ecuador at halftime in their World Cup Group A clash at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday, to leave the Dutch on the cusp of securing a spot in the knockout round.

Enner Valencia, who had both Ecuador goals in their opening 2-0 win over Qatar, had the South Americans' best chance, forcing Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert to make a diving save from his curling shot.

IMAGE: Ecuador's Moises Caicedo leaps as Andries Noppert of the Netherlands makes a save. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries battles for possession with Piero Hincapie of Ecuador. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images