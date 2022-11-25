News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: Netherlands vs Ecuador

FIFA WC PIX: Netherlands vs Ecuador

November 25, 2022 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Enner Valencia of Ecuador battles for possession with Jurrien Timber of Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match

IMAGE: Ecuador's Enner Valencia battles for possession with Netherlands' Jurrien Timber during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Cody Gakpo's sixth-minute rocket gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over Ecuador at halftime in their World Cup Group A clash at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday, to leave the Dutch on the cusp of securing a spot in the knockout round.

Enner Valencia, who had both Ecuador goals in their opening 2-0 win over Qatar, had the South Americans' best chance, forcing Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert to make a diving save from his curling shot.

Moises Caicedo of Ecuador leaps as Andries Noppert of Netherlands makes a save

IMAGE: Ecuador's Moises Caicedo leaps as Andries Noppert of the Netherlands makes a save. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands battles for possession with Piero Hincapie of Ecuador

IMAGE: Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries battles for possession with Piero Hincapie of Ecuador. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands battles for possession with Piero Hincapie of Ecuador

IMAGE: Netherlands' Cody Gakpo battles for possession with Piero Hincapie of Ecuador. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find
FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find
FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day
FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day
Stokes feels Rehan Ahmed is a teen with rare talent
Stokes feels Rehan Ahmed is a teen with rare talent
Final electoral roll of J-K has 7.72 lakh new voters
Final electoral roll of J-K has 7.72 lakh new voters
Could United and Liverpool get Saudi owners?
Could United and Liverpool get Saudi owners?
No institution including collegium is perfect: CJI
No institution including collegium is perfect: CJI
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: India skips voting at UN
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: India skips voting at UN

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Injured Neymar, Danilo to miss group stage

FIFA WC: Injured Neymar, Danilo to miss group stage

FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out

FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances