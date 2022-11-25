News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day

FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day

November 25, 2022 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A mural depicting Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona made by artist Martin Ron, a day before the second anniversary of Maradona's death on November 25, in Buenos Aires

IMAGE: A mural depicting Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona made by artist Martin Ron, a day before the second anniversary of Maradona's death on November 25, in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Former teammates of Diego Maradona gathered at the World Cup in Qatar on Friday to pay tribute to the icon on the second anniversary of his death, reminiscing about brighter days as Argentina recover from their stinging upset by Saudi Arabia.

Considered one of the greatest soccer players in history, Maradona died aged 60 on Nov. 25, 2020, after battling drug and alcohol abuse for years.

Despite his passing, Maradona remains very much present in the minds of Argentina fans. Scores of fans still wear his jersey, sing about his "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup and furiously debate whether comparisons to Lionel Messi are even appropriate.

 

At the CONMEBOL Tree of Dreams in central Doha, an area celebrating South American soccer, FIFA president Gianni Infantino greeted former teammates of Maradona, who took turns describing his greatness on and off the pitch.

"We don't only need to pay tribute but to celebrate Diego. I would like there to be a day to celebrate Diego Armando Maradona at every World Cup in the future." Infantino said.

Richard Giusti, who played with Maradona at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, said it was impossible to compare him to Messi, who with his goal in the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia became the first Argentine to score at four different World Cups.

"We cannot compare them. We cannot say whether one is better than the other," Giusti said.

"They are different. They are both geniuses. And Argentinian. We have to enjoy it."

Messi, possibly in his final World Cup at 35, converted on a penalty kick in the Saudi Arabia defeat. The Argentina captain described it as a huge blow and pledged that they would regroup for their Group C match against Mexico on Saturday.

Jorge Burruchaga, who got the winner in the 1986 World Cup final, said Argentina had no room for error in their next fixtures.

"Hopefully tomorrow Leo (Messi) will have the game that everyone wants," he told Reuters.

"And the tribute we are paying to Diego today, that's the least we can do for a soccer genius, for someone who touched so many people."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC PIX: Rainbow bucket hats, flags allowed
FIFA WC PIX: Rainbow bucket hats, flags allowed
PIX: Latham hits century as NZ whip India in 1st ODI
PIX: Latham hits century as NZ whip India in 1st ODI
How Germany can avoid early exit at World Cup
How Germany can avoid early exit at World Cup
Suvendu meets Mamata for the first time after polls
Suvendu meets Mamata for the first time after polls
PIX: How Iran delivered sucker punch to Wales
PIX: How Iran delivered sucker punch to Wales
FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay
FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay
SC seeks govt's view on same-sex marriage petition
SC seeks govt's view on same-sex marriage petition

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay

FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay

Last-gasp double keeps Iran in WC after Wales thriller

Last-gasp double keeps Iran in WC after Wales thriller

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances