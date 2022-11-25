News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Injured Neymar, Danilo to miss group stage

FIFA WC: Injured Neymar, Danilo to miss group stage

November 25, 2022 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazil's Neymar reacts after a challenge from Serbia's Sasa Lukic

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar reacts after a challenge from Serbia's Sasa Lukic. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Brazilian duo Neymar and Danilo will miss Brazil's remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after sustaining injuries in Thursday's opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, the team's doctor said on Friday.

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," he told reporters.

 

"They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Stokes feels Rehan Ahmed is a teen with rare talent
Stokes feels Rehan Ahmed is a teen with rare talent
FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day
FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day
FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay
FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay
What Team India must do to win the 2nd ODI
What Team India must do to win the 2nd ODI
FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out
FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out
Wales coach admits they deserved defeat against Iran
Wales coach admits they deserved defeat against Iran
WC 2022: Goalkeeper Gets First Red Card
WC 2022: Goalkeeper Gets First Red Card

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out

FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out

FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find

FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances