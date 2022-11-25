News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out

FIFA WC: Argentina are knocked down but not out

November 25, 2022 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez speaks during the Argentina Press Conference at the Main Media Center.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez speaks during the Argentina press conference at the Main Media Center. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Argentina are looking to put their shock 2-1 opening defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them as they prepare for their World Cup Group C match against Mexico on Saturday, a game they now feel they absolutely must win.

The Argentines are also hoping to restore their status as one of the tournament favourites against goal-shy Mexico.

"It will be like a final for us because it is a match that could define our faith in this World Cup," forward Lautaro Martinez told a news conference on Friday.

 

"It was a heavy blow to our morale (losing to Saudi Arabia) but we are a strong group that is very united."

"We need to stay calm, recover and think about what's coming. And what's coming is Mexico, so we have to focus on getting the win no matter what."

Lautaro said Argentina dominated the match against the Saudis and did not deserve to lose, having three goals ruled out for close offside calls by VAR.

Now they will face Mexico's low-scoring, injury-hit squad that bore out the pre-tournament pessimism in their first game, drawing 0-0 against Poland and only avoiding defeat thanks to a stunning save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

"We are very optimistic and I think we lost because of small details, due to our own mistakes. We have studied our next rival and I think we are ready," Lautaro said.

Coach Lionel Scaloni said that Lionel Messi is fit and ready to play despite reports of a possible ankle injury and that he believes his squad has what it takes to rebound from their opening defeat.

"When you are knocked out you have to get up, and my players are more than capable of doing so," Scaloni said.

"We will not change the way we play because of the loss to Saudi Arabia. I can make a change or two in the selection but not in our system, that is not in question."

"This group will leave everything they've got on the pitch to recover from that heavy blow."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day
FIFA WC: Every World Cup should have a Maradona Day
FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay
FIFA WC: Twice bitten France to keep Danes at bay
Social Media Hate For Pant 'Unreal'
Social Media Hate For Pant 'Unreal'
Wales coach admits they deserved defeat against Iran
Wales coach admits they deserved defeat against Iran
WC 2022: Goalkeeper Gets First Red Card
WC 2022: Goalkeeper Gets First Red Card
'Rahul, who did you murder?'
'Rahul, who did you murder?'
FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find
FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find

FIFA WC: ONE LOVE proving hard to find

Stokes feels Rehan Ahmed is a teen with rare talent

Stokes feels Rehan Ahmed is a teen with rare talent

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances