News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Mexico was just 1 goal from avoiding failure

FIFA WC: Mexico was just 1 goal from avoiding failure

December 02, 2022 01:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation attends a media conference

IMAGE: Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation attends a media conference. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Mexican Football Federation president Yon De Luisa said he was not considering resigning as the pressure builds following their failure to reach the knockout stages at the World Cup for the first time since 1978.

The North American side earned a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, but failed to qualify for the round of 16 on goal difference in Group C as Argentina and Poland went through.

De Luisa and the Mexican League's head Mikel Arriola, had been blamed for poor results even before the World Cup and the decisions to get rid of promotion and relegation in the Mexican league and allowing a large number of foreign players to play there.

 

"There's no need for a resignation, the (Mexican club) owners will make the decision, it's the end of a World Cup cycle," De Luisa told reporters.

"We were just one goal away from avoiding failure. Structural changes will be made, such as the number of foreigners (in the league), promotion and relegation."

Political pressure has grown, however, as Senator Bertha Caraveo demanded that De Luisa and Arriola be held accountable, calling for the executives to appear before the Senate's Youth and Sports Commission after the team's poor performance in Qatar.

"We will host the 2026 World Cup, and there will be immense logistical deployment and investment in its development, while the managers benefit while delivering poor results to the fans," Caraveo wrote on Twitter.

Mexico midfielder Orbelin Pineda did not hide his frustration after their elimination.

"We have long faces, we deserved something more, but that's football," AEK Athens player Pineda, 26, told ESPN.

"It is very important for players to go to Europe, because it stabilises their football (skills)."

"Hopefully, many Mexicans, like me, will fulfil their dream and be able to travel abroad. It is a very important growth for us and for Mexican football."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Collina says added time feedback is positive
FIFA WC: Collina says added time feedback is positive
FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts
FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts
FIFA WC: Africa needs parity with Europe for berths
FIFA WC: Africa needs parity with Europe for berths
Switzerland downplay political talk before Serbia tie
Switzerland downplay political talk before Serbia tie
Vande Bharat train hits cattle for 4th time in 2 mnths
Vande Bharat train hits cattle for 4th time in 2 mnths
Pacer Taskin Ahmed ruled out for ODI against India
Pacer Taskin Ahmed ruled out for ODI against India
Modi gives us '4 quintals of gaalis' everyday: Kharge
Modi gives us '4 quintals of gaalis' everyday: Kharge

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Pacer Taskin Ahmed ruled out for ODI against India

Pacer Taskin Ahmed ruled out for ODI against India

FIFA WC: It's curtains for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'

FIFA WC: It's curtains for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances