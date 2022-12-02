News
Pacer Taskin Ahmed ruled out for ODI against India

Pacer Taskin Ahmed ruled out for ODI against India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 02, 2022 00:05 IST
Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match

IMAGE: Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening ODI against India in Mirpur on December 4 due to a recurring back pain, chairman of selectors Minhazul Abedin said.

"Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred," BCB chief selector Minhajul told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

"We will be seeing his progress before taking any further decision regarding his participation," he added.

 

Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal has sustained groin injury in the warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on November 30.

"We are waiting for Tamim's scan report. He had a groin injury and the physician asked him to have a scan to take a decision about his availability," said Minhajul.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
