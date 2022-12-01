News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Africa needs parity with Europe for berths

FIFA WC: Africa needs parity with Europe for berths

December 01, 2022 23:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ghana coach Otto Addo during training

IMAGE: Ghana coach Otto Addo during training Photograph: Suhaib Salem/Reuters

African teams' strong World Cup showing so far demonstrates a need for the competition to be more inclusive with more places for the continent, Ghana's coach said on Thursday, with four African sides still in play in Qatar.

Of Africa's five qualifiers for the 2022 tournament, Senegal and Morocco have reached the last 16, Ghana can advance with a win in their final group match against Uruguay, while Cameroon still have a shot if they beat an already-qualified Brazil expected to rest their top players.

Only Tunisia, who beat France 1-0 on Wednesday, have been eliminated so far.

Speaking before Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to finish top of Group F on Thursday, Ghana's Otto Addo commended Senegal, the first African side through.

 

"I'm very, very happy for our African brothers to qualify," Addo told a news conference.

"It's surely an inspiration. I'm happy for Senegal first of all, it's very, very important."

"As you all know, Africa is, yeah, it's an exploited continent. In history, a lot of things went wrong and went against us."

"This is what we try to do it for people, we do for Ghana, we do for Africa. And I hope that everybody understands that we have to give more than we have and everything we have, because sometimes for people at home it's their last hope," Addo said.

In the previous five World Cups, Africa's best showing was in 2014, when Nigeria and Algeria went through to the last 16.

In the 2002, 2006 and 2010 tournaments, only one African side advanced to the knockout rounds, while in 2018, all five African qualifiers exited at the group stage.

Ghana have the best record of all African sides, reaching the knockout rounds in two of their last three World Cups, and are one of the only three African countries to get to the quarter-finals.

Addo said the five World Cup berths for a continent where 55 nations take part in qualifying was lopsided compared to Europe, where the same number of countries compete for 13 slots.

"It's very difficult for us, the probability for us to proceed is lower than the other nations like in Europe, they have 13 spots. And so the probability is much, much higher."

Ghana's Thomas Partey, who plays club football for Arsenal in England, said the World Cup was missing good African players due to the limited places.

"I'm not surprised," he said of the African teams' performance.

"We know most of the African countries are working harder. We have a lot of quality players, all those don't qualify."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Croatia hold steady to send Belgium packing
FIFA WC: Croatia hold steady to send Belgium packing
Malhotra, Paranjape in new Cricket Advisory Committee
Malhotra, Paranjape in new Cricket Advisory Committee
1st Test: Eng batter Pak on record-setting first day
1st Test: Eng batter Pak on record-setting first day
FIFA WC: Will England still be unbeaten after rd of 16?
FIFA WC: Will England still be unbeaten after rd of 16?
FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts
FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts
Gujarat records 60% voter turnout in Phase 1
Gujarat records 60% voter turnout in Phase 1
FIFA WC: Croatia hold steady to send Belgium packing
FIFA WC: Croatia hold steady to send Belgium packing

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Will England still be unbeaten after rd of 16?

FIFA WC: Will England still be unbeaten after rd of 16?

FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts

FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances