News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: It's NA NA for Onana from Cameroon

FIFA WC: It's NA NA for Onana from Cameroon

Last updated on: November 29, 2022 20:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameroon's Andre Onana during training

IMAGE: Cameroon's Andre Onana during training. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Cameroon's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, the country's federation (FECAFOOT) said after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

Onana was marked as "absent" on the team sheet, with head coach Rigobert Song saying he had to "put the team first ahead of an individual" amid reports of a falling-out over tactics.

Cameroon are third in Group G on one point and need to beat Brazil in their final group game on Friday, to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

"The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following the decision of Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag, head coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons," the statement said.

 

"The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team."

"FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance."

Onana said in a statement on Monday he "always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner".

"Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as always do, to achieve the team's goals," said Onana, who plays for Italian side Inter Milan and has been capped 34 times for his country."

"I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate."

"However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Binotto quits as Ferrari F1 team boss
Binotto quits as Ferrari F1 team boss
Binotto quits as Ferrari F1 team boss
Binotto quits as Ferrari F1 team boss
Tiger pulls out of Hero World Challenge with injury
Tiger pulls out of Hero World Challenge with injury
TN law allows animal cruelty: Jallikattu petitioners
TN law allows animal cruelty: Jallikattu petitioners
Cops tow away vehicle with Jagan's sister inside
Cops tow away vehicle with Jagan's sister inside
What Vistara merger means for Air India
What Vistara merger means for Air India
BJP woos Pasmanda Muslims to win Azam's Rampur
BJP woos Pasmanda Muslims to win Azam's Rampur

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Germany just wants a win, not a big score

FIFA WC: Germany just wants a win, not a big score

Already-qualified France will not take Tunisia lightly

Already-qualified France will not take Tunisia lightly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances