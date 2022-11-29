News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tiger Woods pulls out of Hero World Challenge with injury

Tiger Woods pulls out of Hero World Challenge with injury

November 29, 2022 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tiger Woods, who turns 47 next month and has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, said he developed the injury to his right heel while preparing for the Hero World Challenge. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods on Monday announced he will not compete at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas due to a foot injury that is making it difficult for him to walk but said he still plans to compete at two events in December.

 

Woods, who turns 47 next month and has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, said he developed the injury to his right heel while preparing for the annual charity tournament in the Bahamas.

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties," Woods said in a social media post.

The 15-time major winner suffered significant injuries to his right leg and foot during a February 2021 car crash near Los Angeles but returned to tee it up at this year's Masters, PGA Championship and the British Open.

He said he still planned to compete at a made-for-TV 12-hole exhibition event dubbed "The Match" in Florida on December 10, where he will partner with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The former world number one said he also plans to partner with his son Charlie for the 36-hole PNC Championship in Orlando on December 17-18 in a field comprised of 20 major champions and a relative.

For Woods and 13-year-old Charlie, this will mark their third time playing in the event having finished seventh in 2020 before returning last year when they came runners-up to twice major champion John Daly and his son.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Fernandes finally steps out of Ronaldo's shadow
PIX: Fernandes finally steps out of Ronaldo's shadow
Pride Flag Invades World Cup Game
Pride Flag Invades World Cup Game
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Budget: Stay on fiscal glide path, economists to FM
Budget: Stay on fiscal glide path, economists to FM
Was Ronaldo Wrongly Denied A Goal?
Was Ronaldo Wrongly Denied A Goal?
Manushi Adds Colour To Her Life
Manushi Adds Colour To Her Life
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Was Ronaldo Wrongly Denied A Goal?

Was Ronaldo Wrongly Denied A Goal?

PIX: Brazilian Samba Comes To The Desert

PIX: Brazilian Samba Comes To The Desert

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances