News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'No cowards' in Australia team, says captain Cummins

'No cowards' in Australia team, says captain Cummins

November 29, 2022 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday. Photograph: Will Russell/Getty Images

Captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday there are "no cowards" in the Australia cricket team and that the players had not been distracted by former head coach Justin Langer's inflammatory comments.

Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation in a podcast interview released last week, lashing out at unnamed "cowards" in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style last year.

 

He later denied reports of a rift with Cummins and the team, saying he was in regular contact with the majority of them.

"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever," Cummins told reporters ahead of their two-Test series against West Indies, which begins in Perth on Wednesday.

"I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team. I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified (his comments) afterwards.

"I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high."

Cummins added that it would be good to see Langer again during the Test, with the former coach set to be part of the Seven Network's commentary team.

Cummins also named the line-up to face West Indies, with Scott Boland and Marcus Harris missing out while Cameron Green was picked to play his first Test in his home city of Perth.

"You could probably have picked the side 12 months ago, I feel like we are in a good spot," Cummins said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Saleem Malik treated me like a servant: Akram
Saleem Malik treated me like a servant: Akram
Public has almost overdosed on cricket: Waugh
Public has almost overdosed on cricket: Waugh
You are messing up chances, Srikkanth tells Pant
You are messing up chances, Srikkanth tells Pant
Indian Techies Write Code For Driverless Cars!
Indian Techies Write Code For Driverless Cars!
Athiya's Lazy Bedroom Style
Athiya's Lazy Bedroom Style
Excess credit growth to affect banks: Fitch
Excess credit growth to affect banks: Fitch
Tiger pulls out of Hero World Challenge with injury
Tiger pulls out of Hero World Challenge with injury

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Who will be the new Chief Selector of Team India?

Who will be the new Chief Selector of Team India?

World Record! Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over

World Record! Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances