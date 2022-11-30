News
FIFA WC: Germany-Costa Rica gets all-female officials

November 30, 2022 02:18 IST
Japan's Yamashita Yoshimi, Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart and Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga are the three female referees to be selected for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

IMAGE: Japan's Yamashita Yoshimi, Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart and Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga are the three female referees to be selected for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become the first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match as they have been named to take charge of the Costa Rica-Germany Group E match on Thursday, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

Frappart, the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C clash last week, will be the main referee as she reaches another milestone after being the first female to officiate at a men's World Cup qualifier in March and a Champions League match in 2020.

 

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman will be joined by Brazilian Neuza and Mexican Diaz as assistants.

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan are also taking part in the tournament in Qatar.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

