News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » We didn't plan to reach the last 16, says Qatar coach

We didn't plan to reach the last 16, says Qatar coach

November 30, 2022 00:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We are realistic and we just wanted to compete in a good way, says Qatar coach Felix Sanchez

IMAGE: We are realistic and we just wanted to compete in a good way, says Qatar coach Felix Sanchez. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Qatar's coach Felix Sanchez avoided talking about his future after they became the first World Cup hosts to exit the group stage without a point after a 2-0 defeat by Group A winners the Netherlands on Tuesday.

 

But the Spaniard said the Asian champions' project will continue as they look towards the defence of their continental title on home soil probably next year.

Qatar were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament following defeats by Ecuador (2-0) and Senegal (3-1).

"It's just a statistic. Statistics can be used in any way. We didn't plan to reach the last 16 or the quarter-finals. We are realistic and we just wanted to compete in a good way," he said after Tuesday's match at Al Bayt Stadium.

"We won the Asian Cup, which is a great achievement, and in the World Cup the team went through good and bad moments.

"I think we played well against Senegal and the Netherlands, but in the first match against Ecuador we were not at our usual level and could not compete.

"There is no time for rest. There is a plan and the project will not stop and is not linked to me alone. We will prepare for the Asian Cup," Sanchez added.

Qatar will also host the Asian Cup, which is expected to take place in 2023 or early 2024.

Regarding his future, he added: "There is nothing specific. It is time for reaction, but there are no decisions."

Despite the modest performance of the Netherlands, they scored twice from four shots on goal.

"We played a difficult match against a team that is definitely a favourite to go far, but we competed," he said.

"I would like to thank the fans for their support and for coming in large numbers to enjoy a match against an elite opponent despite the elimination."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Serious Saudi extend Renard's stay by 5yrs
FIFA WC: Serious Saudi extend Renard's stay by 5yrs
Senegal captain remembers Diop with special armband
Senegal captain remembers Diop with special armband
FIFA WC PIX: Ecuador vs Senegal
FIFA WC PIX: Ecuador vs Senegal
FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A
FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A
Ramiz says beat England to make world headlines
Ramiz says beat England to make world headlines
Days after 'traitor' slur, Gehlot-Sachin come together
Days after 'traitor' slur, Gehlot-Sachin come together
Sebi bars five brokerage houses for six months
Sebi bars five brokerage houses for six months

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A

FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A

FIFA WC: France not mission impossible for Tunisia

FIFA WC: France not mission impossible for Tunisia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances