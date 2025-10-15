HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Fierce Kolkata Derby to light up IFA Shield final!

Fierce Kolkata Derby to light up IFA Shield final!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 19:31 IST

x

Bagan

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant entered the IFA Shield final with a comfortable 2-0 win over United SC, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant set up a marquee IFA Shield final clash with archrivals East Bengal, the third Kolkata derby in less than three months, after defeating United SC 2-0 in a group clash, in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Bagan went ahead through a Dimitri Petratos strike in the 44th minute and then forced an own goal in the 49th minute as the Mariners produced a clinical display to top Group B and book their berth in Saturday's final at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal had earlier topped Group A, beating Namdhari FC 2-0.

Petratos broke the deadlock just before half-time, converting a Jason Cummings cross.

Mohun Bagan doubled the lead soon after the change of ends when a Robson free-kick caused chaos inside the box. Cummings' attempt deflected off goalkeeper Sujal Munda before striking United defender Ankan Bhattacharya and rolling into the net.

The win ensured another mouth-watering Kolkata derby in the title clash -- the third such meeting between the two city giants since July.

East Bengal had defeated Mohun Bagan 3-2 in the Calcutta Football League Premier League on July 26 though it was by their developmental side.

They then won the Durand Cup quarterfinal 2-1 on August 18 -- their first win in a senior derby in six matches since the Durand Cup on August 12, 2023.

In its 125th edition, the IFA Shield is making a comeback after a three-year absence. A total of six teams -- two sides from ISL, three I-League teams and one from I-League 2 are taking part.

 

East Bengal, Namdhari and Sreenidi Deccan were placed in Group A, while Group B consisted of Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala and United SC.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ruthless England storm into FIFA 2026 World Cup
Ruthless England storm into FIFA 2026 World Cup
PIX: Israel anthem booed as Italy register easy win
PIX: Israel anthem booed as Italy register easy win
Kishan's ton, Shami's late magic: Big names rule Ranji
Kishan's ton, Shami's late magic: Big names rule Ranji
'Test squad should be made up of domestic performers'
'Test squad should be made up of domestic performers'
Debut at 12, vice-capt at 14: Bihar's teen prodigy
Debut at 12, vice-capt at 14: Bihar's teen prodigy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! 1:10

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years!

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar1:18

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai0:45

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO