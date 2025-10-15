'Test squad should be made up of domestic performers'

'Since the number of Test matches a year has come down a bit over the years, players now feel that if they are not part of white-ball cricket they are missing out on a lot of action.'

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane believe that performance in domestic cricket should be given due weightage while selecting India's senior Test team . Photograph: ANI Photo

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have had a prolific career in the Ranji Trophy, know the importance of rewarding consistent performers in the domestic circuit with international call-ups.

Hence, it came as no surprise when the batting stalwarts shared the same sentiment that a strong domestic season must translate into opportunities in the longest format at the highest level.

"I strongly believe that those who want to play Test cricket, should play domestic cricket first. And it is also important to perform well in it," Pujara, who retired from all forms of Indian cricket recently, said during an interaction with one-time teammate Rahane on the latter's YouTube channel.

"And if we talk about the current team selection, or if we talk about the last 2-3 series, the domestic players who have performed well in Ranji Trophy or domestic cricket, they have got an opportunity to play in the Indian squad."

"So, what it suggests is that it is a positive move. Because when domestic players perform well in domestic cricket, they should be rewarded. And I believe that this should continue. And the selection of the Indian Test team should be purely based on domestic cricket," Pujara added.

Endorsing Pujara's viewpoint, Rahane said: "I think you are absolutely right. The selection of the Indian Test team should be based on domestic cricket. And I think this value remains. When you come to Test cricket after performing so well in domestic cricket... the value of the Test cap, and the experience of playing Test cricket, is also different," Rahane said.

To drive home his point, Rahane cited the example of Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is yet to earn his first cap despite being a regular face in India’s Test squads since his maiden call-up during the Bangladesh tour in 2022.

Has first-class cricket become irrelevant?

Pujara felt there was a general misconception that a majority of young players do not want to play domestic cricket now.

"Domestic cricket remains important even now but players' priorities have changed a bit. There are specialised players now for each format not just in India but across the world.

"Since the number of Test matches a year has come down a bit over the years, players now feel that if they are not part of white-ball cricket they are missing out on a lot of action.

"So, priorities have shifted now, but that does not mean these players don't want to play domestic cricket," Pujara noted.

Selectors must keep pace with changing times

Rahane has proposed sweeping changes in the appointment of selectors, particularly at the domestic level, saying only recently retired first-class players should be entrusted with picking teams as they are more likely to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the game.

"Because the way cricket is evolving, I think it's very important that the mentality and mindset of the selectors match that and keep pace with the change. The game is evolving.”

"We don't want to make decisions based on how cricket was played 20-30 years ago. With formats like T20 and the IPL, it's important to understand the style of modern cricket players," Rahane, who recently stepped down as the captain of Mumbai, added.

Pujara offered a more balanced take on the issue: "In big states this can be implemented because they have so many options. So, wherever possible, I do agree that it can be implemented, but that does mean that any past cricketer, who has got a great record and wants to be a selector now, should be deprived of the chance because he retired long back.”

The duo also touched upon the subject of umpiring quality in domestic cricket and said officials are under tremendous pressure due to a cramped schedule.