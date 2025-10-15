Ruthless England storm into FIFA 2026 World Cup

England thrash Latvia to qualify for World Cup

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane celebrates with teammates after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England booked their place in next year's World Cup finals as captain Harry Kane scored twice in a 5-0 romp away to Latvia on Tuesday to ensure they will win qualifying Group K.

There has been little doubt throughout the campaign that England would reach a ninth successive major tournament but now they can officially start rubber-stamping their plans.

It took England 25 minutes to break the deadlock in the tree-lined Daugava Stadium with Anthony Gordon cutting in from the left to fire past Latvia goalkeeper Krisjanis Zviedris.

The hosts, 137th in FIFA's rankings, were punished twice just before halftime with Kane drilling home after Latvia were caught playing out from the back before the striker converted a penalty awarded after he was pulled back in the area.

Djed Spence's cross was turned into his own goal by Maksims Tonisevs in the 57th minute and substitute Eberechi Eze wrapped up an easy night for England with a sweetly-hit fifth late on.

Thomas Tuchel's England have a maximum 18 points from their six games with 18 goals scored and none conceded and are the first European nation to seal their place in the finals.

Albania are second on 11 points with third-placed Serbia, who beat Andorra on Tuesday, on 10 and Latvia 5.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Far tougher tests await if England are to win their first major men's trophy since the 1966 World Cup, but in terms of qualifying for finals few can match them.

They are unbeaten in their last 37 World Cup qualifiers dating back to 2009, although Spain's record of 66 unbeaten in qualifiers between 1993 and 2021 looks untouchable.

Including European Championship qualifiers England's unbeaten streak is 57 dating back to 2015.

Tuchel has completed the easy part of his remit by leading England to next year's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and enjoyed celebrating in the rain as his players were serenaded by the travelling contingent.

The ease with which England have qualified for next year's showpiece is underlined by the fact that they have faced only two efforts on target in their six games.

Eduards Daskevics did force Jordan Pickford to make a save during the second half but the England keeper was up to the task as he kept a record-extending ninth successive clean sheet.

England finish their qualifying campaign with a home clash against Serbia and a visit to Albania in November.

Merino double helps Spain cruise past Bulgaria

IMAGE: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Borja Iglesias and Mikel Merino. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Mikel Merino scored twice as Spain eased to a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday, maintaining their flawless start to Europe's World Cup Qualifiers and moving closer to securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Merino opened the scoring with a header in the 35th minute and doubled Spain's lead in the 56th with another header.

Bulgaria's woes deepened in the 79th minute when defender Atanas Chernev turned a cross into his own net while Mikel Oyarzabal completed the rout in added time, converting a penalty after Merino was brought down in the area.

Spain's dominance in Group E remains unchallenged, with Luis de la Fuente's side leading the standings with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

They are followed by Turkey on nine points, while Georgia sit third on three points. Bulgaria remain bottom of the group after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.

Spain will travel to Georgia in November before hosting Turkey in Seville in their final qualifier with a potentially massive goal-difference advantage.

Despite missing several key starters like Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Nico Williams, the European champions dominated the match in Valladolid, enjoying nearly 80% possession and creating 33 chances against a Bulgaria side that offered little resistance.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Spain could have won by an even larger margin but for wasteful finishing and a string of outstanding saves from goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov.

Spain came close to breaking the deadlock early on, with Pedri hitting the crossbar in the 19th minute and Samu Aghehowa twice denied by Vutsov from close range.

The Bulgarian keeper was also called into action to make a superb save to tip Merino's strike over the bar in the 34th minute.

The breakthrough finally came a minute later when Pedri delivered a pinpoint cross from the left to Robin Le Normand at the far post. The defender cushioned a header back into the centre for Merino, who nodded home to the goalkeeper's left.

After the break, Spain brought on Borja Iglesias to replace Samu, who had missed several first-half chances.

Iglesias nearly scored twice early in the second half, but it was Merino who doubled Spain's lead in the 56th minute. Alex Grimaldo delivered a perfectly placed cross from deep on the left, and Merino met it with a stooping header at the far post, sending the ball into the net to the goalkeeper's right.

Spain's third goal came in the 79th minute when Chernev was trying to prevent Aleix Garcia's cross reaching Iglesias inside the six-yard box, with Oyarzabal wrapping up the easy win from the spot.