Debut at 12, vice-capt at 14: Bihar's teen prodigy shines

IMAGE: Meet Bihar’s 14-year-old vice-captain. Photograph: Vaibhav Suryavanshi/Instagram

Bihar’s teenage vice-captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy with a brief but explosive cameo against Arunachal Pradesh in Patna on Wednesday.

Opening the innings at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, the 14-year-old left-hander struck two fours and a six in the first four balls he faced, racing to 14 off just five deliveries before being dismissed by Yab Niya in the opening over.

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early dismissal, Bihar dominated Day 1, finishing at 283/2. Arnav Kishor struck a brisk 52 off 64 balls, Ayush Loharuka anchored the innings with a fluent 155 off 163, while captain Sakibul Gani remained unbeaten on 56 from 74 deliveries.

Earlier, Bihar’s bowlers made light work of Arunachal, bowling them out for 105 in 32.3 overs. Pacer Sakib Hussain starred with figures of 6 for 41, while Amod Yadav picked up two wickets.

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, is no stranger to early milestones. He made his Ranji debut at 12 and remains the youngest cricketer to feature in the tournament’s history.