HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Debut at 12, vice-capt at 14: Bihar's teen prodigy shines

Debut at 12, vice-capt at 14: Bihar's teen prodigy shines

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 17:50 IST

x

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Meet Bihar’s 14-year-old vice-captain. Photograph: Vaibhav Suryavanshi/Instagram

Bihar’s teenage vice-captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy with a brief but explosive cameo against Arunachal Pradesh in Patna on Wednesday.

Opening the innings at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, the 14-year-old left-hander struck two fours and a six in the first four balls he faced, racing to 14 off just five deliveries before being dismissed by Yab Niya in the opening over.

 

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early dismissal, Bihar dominated Day 1, finishing at 283/2. Arnav Kishor struck a brisk 52 off 64 balls, Ayush Loharuka anchored the innings with a fluent 155 off 163, while captain Sakibul Gani remained unbeaten on 56 from 74 deliveries.

Earlier, Bihar’s bowlers made light work of Arunachal, bowling them out for 105 in 32.3 overs. Pacer Sakib Hussain starred with figures of 6 for 41, while Amod Yadav picked up two wickets.

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, is no stranger to early milestones. He made his Ranji debut at 12 and remains the youngest cricketer to feature in the tournament’s history.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
Jaiswal enters top 5, Kuldeep hits career-best
Jaiswal enters top 5, Kuldeep hits career-best
Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan
Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan
Harmanpreet & Co seek blessings before crucial WC tie
Harmanpreet & Co seek blessings before crucial WC tie

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! 1:10

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years!

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar1:18

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati Bhavan3:34

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO