Federation Cup Athletics To Serve As Asian U23 Championships Trial

The Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Competition in Ranchi is set to serve as a crucial selection trial for the upcoming Asian U23 Athletics Championships, offering young athletes a pathway to international competition.

Key Points The Federation Cup in Ranchi will serve as the selection trial for the Asian U23 Athletics Championships.

Athletes aged 20-22 are eligible for selection based on Asian Athletics Association guidelines.

The continental meet will be held in Ordos, China, from July 9 to 12.

The Ranchi event is also a qualifier for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The Athletics Federation of India has announced qualification standards for the Asian U23 Athletics Championships.

The Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Competition, to be held from May 22 to 25 in Ranchi, will also serve as the selection trial for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Asian U23 Athletics Championships.

Eligibility Criteria For Asian U23 Championships

Athletes between the age of 20 to 22 as on December 31, 2026 are eligible for selection as per Asian Athletics Association guidelines, the national federation said.

The continental meet will be held in Ordos, China from July 9 to 12.

Commonwealth Games Qualification

The Ranchi event is also important as it will be the last domestic track and field meet for the athletes to book tickets for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, to he held from July 23 to August 2.

AFI Announces Qualifying Standards

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the qualification standard for the the Asian U23 Athletics Championships.

Most of the qualifying marks of the different events have been kept below the junior national records.

Qualifying Marks

The AFI qualifying marks:

Men: 100m: 10.52 secs, 200m: 21.30 secs, 400m: 47.20 secs, 800m: 1:49.00 secs, 1500m: 3:49.00 secs, 5,000m: 14:22.00 secs, 10,000m: 30:00.00, 3000m steeplechase: 8:58.00, 110mh: 13.84 secs, 400m hurdle: 50.29 secs, high jump: 2.12m, pole vault: 5.20m, long jump: 7.90m, triple jump: 16.00m, shot put: 17.67m. discus throw: 54.00m, hammer throw: 60.00m, javelin throw: 74.00m, decathlon: 6905 points.

Women: 100m: 11.75 secs, 200m: 23.84 secs, 400m: 53.62 secs, 800m: 2:11.00 secs, 1500m: 4:20.00 secs, 5,000m: 16:20.00 secs, 10,000m: 35:00.00 secs, 3000m steeplechase: 10:20.00 secs, 100m hurdles: 13.73 secs, 400m hurdles: 59.50 secs, high jump: 1.75m, pole vault: 4.00m, long jump: 6.30m, triple jump: 13.00m, shot put: 14.50m, discus throw: 50.73m, hammer throw: 55.00m, javelin throw: 50.00m, heptathlon: 5208 points.