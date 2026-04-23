Junior Athletes Gear Up For National Athletics Meet

India's emerging track and field stars will compete at the National Junior Athletics Meet in Tumkur, aiming to qualify for the Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points National Junior Athletics Federation competition begins in Tumkur, Karnataka.

Athletes aim to qualify for the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.

Spotlight on 100m sprint featuring Parth Singh and Pratik Maharana.

Odisha's Bapi Hansda returns from injury at the national meet.

Over 1,000 athletes to participate in the three-day event.

The country's emerging track and field talents will be put to the test when the three-day National Junior (U20) Athletics Federation competition gets underway at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here on Friday, with many eyes on a future in India colours.

Intense Competition Expected At Athletics Meet

With an eye on next month's Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, the competition is expected to be intense, especially after the Athletics Federation of India announced stringent qualification standards for the continental meet, raising the stakes for young athletes eager to prove their credentials on the national stage.

Key Events And Athletes To Watch

The first medal events on day one will be the 5,000m races in both the men's and women's sections, but the spotlight will firmly be on the 100m sprint, where promising Jharkhand sprinter Parth Singh will test his mettle against Odisha's Pratik Maharana, among others.

Parth enjoyed an impressive season last year and will be keen to stamp his authority on the event, which has drawn a staggering 79 entries, while the men's 200m has attracted an equally crowded field of 93 competitors.

Comebacks And Rising Stars

The meet will also serve as an ideal platform for Odisha's international 400m runner Bapi Hansda, who is making a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff sustained during the 2025 National Games in Uttarakhand.

Kerala's rising quarter-miler Mohammed Ashfaq has also confirmed his entry and will be eager to cement his place in the national team for the Hong Kong meet, with as many as 89 athletes in the fray.

Women's Events And Overall Participation

The opening day will also crown the fastest female athlete, with the women's 100m drawing 37 entries.

Medals will also be decided in the women's pole vault and discus throw. In all, 1,059 competitors, including 709 men, have confirmed their participation in the meet, which concludes on Sunday.

The National Junior Athletics Meet serves as a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing young talent in Indian athletics. The Athletics Federation of India uses such events to scout potential athletes for international competitions. Performance at this meet will significantly influence team selection for the upcoming Asian U20 Athletics Championships.