AFI Announces Selection Criteria For 2026 World U20 Championships

The Athletics Federation of India has released the selection criteria for the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships, outlining key domestic competitions and qualification standards for aspiring athletes.

Key Points The Athletics Federation of India has announced selection criteria for the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, USA.

Athletes will be selected based on performances in three domestic competitions: Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana and Trivandrum, and the National Junior Federation Competition in Tumkur.

Only one athlete per event will be automatically selected, with a second entry at the discretion of the AFI selection committee, excluding relays.

Performances at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong may be considered if athletes maintain their performance from the final trials.

The Athletics Federation of India on Friday announced selection criteria for 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships scheduled for August 5-9 in Eugene, USA.

Key Domestic Competitions For Selection

Selection of the Indian squad for 2026 World Athletics U20 will be finalised based on their performance at three different domestic competitions.

The Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana, Punjab on June 13 will be one of the platforms to select athletes for World U20.

The events are: 1500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, 3000m steeplechase, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw, javelin throw.

Indian Athletics Series (10th leg) on June 14 in Trivandrum, Kerala will also be one of the qualification competitions.

The events in Kerala are -- 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110mh,100mh, 400mh, high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

National Junior Federation Competition

The ongoing 24th National Junior Federation Competition in Tumkur, Karnataka will mainly act as a qualification event for decathlon/ heptathlon and race walk.

Only one athlete per event will be automatically considered for selection based on the performance. Except for the relay.

The second entry will be subject to the discretion of the AFI selection committee.

Asian U20 Athletics Championships Consideration

Performance at the 22nd Asian U20 athletics Championships in Hong Kong from May 28 to 31 can be considered for selection provided the athletes have competed in final trials and maintained their performance.

Qualification Standards

Men: 100m: 10.51 seconds, 200: 21.51 seconds, 400: 47.11 secs, 800m: 1:50.55 secs, 1500m: 3:44.54 secs, 3000m: 8:23.60 secs, 5,000m: 13:56.95 secs, 110mh: 13:56.95 secs, 400mh: 51.61 secs, 3000m steeplechase: 8:39.79 secs, High jump: 2.08m, Pole vault: 5.05m, Long jump: 7.56m, Triple jump: 15.60m, Shot put: 19.17m, Discus throw: 59.72m, Hammer throw: 68.73m, Javelin throw: 68.98m, Decathlon: 7505 points, 5000m racewalk: 19:44.75 secs, 4x100m relay: 40.26 secs, 4x400m relay: 3:14.04 secs, Mixed 4x100m relay: 43.84 secs, Mixed 4x400m relay: 3:25.37 secs.

Women: 100m: 11.64 seconds, 200: 23.40 seconds, 400: 53.09 secs, 800m: 2:09.36 secs, 1500m: 4:21.05 secs, 3000m: 9:06.92 secs, 5,000m: 16:14.34, 100mh: 13.53 secs, 400mh: 59.23 secs, 3000m steeplechase: 9:52.84 secs, High jump: 1.80m, Pole vault: 4.05m, Long jump: 6.09m, Triple jump: 13.11m, Shot put: 14.95m, Discus throw: 51.43m, Hammer throw: 62.51m, Javelin throw: 49.61m, heptathlon: 5207 points, 5000m racewalk: 22:21.82 secs, 4x100m relay: 45.64 secs, 4x400m relay: 3:39.30 secs.