AFI Sets Qualification Standards For Asian U20 Championships

Indian athletes aiming to compete in the Asian U20 Championships in Hong Kong must meet the Athletics Federation of India's qualification standards at the upcoming competition in Tumkur.

Key Points Athletes must achieve AFI qualification standards at the Tumkur competition to qualify for the Asian U20 Championships.

The Asian U20 Athletics Championships will be held in Hong Kong from May 28 to 31.

The AFI has announced specific qualification standards for both men's and women's events.

The 24th National Junior Athletics Federation Competition in Tumkur will serve as the qualifying event.

Athletes aiming to earn a ticket to next month's Asian U20 Championships in Hong Kong will have to achieve the AFI qualification standards during the three-day age group competition in Tumkur, Karnataka, from April 24 to 26.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the selection criteria for the upcoming Asian meet on Sunday.

The country's top athletes are expected to compete in the three-day 24th National Junior Athletics Federation Competition in Tumkur.

Asian U20 Championships Details

The Asian U20 Athletics Championships will be held in Hong Kong from May 28 to 31.

Qualification Standards For Men

Qualification standards for Asian U20 meet: Men:100m: 10.46 secs; 200m: 21.28 secs; 400m: 47.53 secs; 800m: 1:49.73 secs; 1500m: 3:51.76 secs; 3000m: 8:33.00 secs; 5,000m: 14:09.63 secs; 110mh: 13.74 secs; 400mh: 52.00 secs; 3000m steeplechase: 9:36.78 secs; high jump: 2.11m; pole vault: 5.10m; long jump: 7.52m; triple jump: 15.62m; shot put: 19.02m; discus throw: 50.41m; hammer throw: 65.97m; javelin throw: 65.32m; 5,000m race walk: 19:53.57 secs; decathlon: 6274 points; 4x100m relay: 40.01 secs; 4x400m 3:09.48 secs; mixed 4x400m relay 3:28.18 secs.

Qualification Standards For Women

Women: 100m: 11.79 secs; 200m: 24.34 secs; 400m: 55.99 secs; 800m: 2:07.56 secs; 1500m: 4:30.58 secs; 3,000m: 9:38.91 secs; 5,000m: 16:52.54 secs; 100mh: 13.66 secs; 400mh: 59.20 secs; 3,000m steeplechase: 11:31.35 secs; high jump: 1.74m; pole vault: 3.60m; long jump: 6.13m; triple jump: 12.67m; shot put: 15.13m; discus throw: 50.13m; hammer throw: 61.19m; javelin throw: 51.02m; 5,000m race walk: 22:41.50 secs; heptathlon: 5432 points; 4x100m relay: 46.75 secs; 4x400m relay: 3:46.20 secs.

Meeting these qualification standards is crucial for young Indian athletes aspiring to gain international exposure. The Asian U20 Championships serve as a vital platform for showcasing emerging talent and building experience on the global stage. India's performance at the event will be closely watched by athletics enthusiasts and selectors alike.