FC Goa fined for breaching AFC disciplinary code

IMAGE: FC Goa Fan Club was fined for violating Asian Football Confederation's disciplinary code. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has imposed a fine of $10,000 (approx. ₹8.8 lakh) on FC Goa following their AFC Champions League qualifier against Al Seeb played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

The club was found in violation of disciplinary codes after fans used "at least one incendiary device, an act of improper conduct," during the match.

In a communication issued to the club on Monday, the AFC disciplinary and ethics committee, chaired by Jahangir Baglari (Iran), ordered FC Goa to pay a total fine of $10,000 within 30 days from the date of the decision.

Responding to the fine imposed, FC Goa fan club wrote in a statement on Tuesday, that 'there was never any intent to violate regulations or compromise safety.'

'We, the FC Goa Fan Club, respectfully disagree with the fine imposed for the alleged use of incendiary devices during the recent match. At no point was fire involved or any flares lit in the stands. The materials used were solely pressure-based color and smoke effects, which are non-incendiary and do not produce fire.

'We believe this may have been a case of misunderstanding, and that a more detailed review could have provided greater clarity on the matter. Once we were made aware of the specific regulations concerning such materials, we immediately discontinued their use within the stadium to ensure full compliance with AFC guidelines,' the statement read.

'While we regret any concern this may have caused, we wish to emphasise that there was never any intent to violate regulations or compromise safety. The actions of our supporters were driven purely by passion and enthusiasm in support of the team.

The FCGFC remains fully committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and safety in accordance with AFC regulations, and we will continue to ensure that our fan activities reflect the values of respect, unity, and fair play that football represents,' the statement further read.

FC Goa made it to the group stage after a 2-1 victory over Omani champions Al Seeb and have so far played two group fixtures in ACL Two and lost both.

They first lost to Iraqi club Al Zawraa at home on September 17 before going down to Tajikistani club FC Istiklol at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistanon October 1.

FC Goa next host Saudi club Al-Nassr that features Cristiano Ronaldo in their ACL Two match on October 22.