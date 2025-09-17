AFC CL: FC Goa floored at home by Iraqi giants Al Zawraa

IMAGE: FC Goa's Aakash Sangwan wins the ball in a duel with Al Zawraa SC's Hasan Abdulkareem Sayyid during their AFC Champions League Two Group D match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Margao, on Wednesday. Photograph: AIFF Media

As the final whistle was blown in FC Goa's AFC Champions League 2 campaign opener against Iraqi club Al Zawraa SC, fans were left asking only one thing: What if those shots on goal met the net or the free-kicks converted?

FC Goa’s return to the continental stage was met with heartbreak as the Gaurs fell 0-2 to Al Zawraa in their AFC Champions League Two Group D clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, on Wednesday.

The scoreboard told one story, but the night was alive with chances, close shaves and missed opportunities that left the home fans ruing what might have been.

FC Goa squandered as many as four chances with striker Javier Siviero found wanting, while local boy and substitute Brison Fernandes also missed a chance from outside the box late in the game.

The Gaurs, though beaten, walked off knowing they had the fight.

An early scare set the tone as Mahdi Humaidan pounced on a back pass, cut inside and squared for Mohammed Qasim, whose booming effort rattled the crossbar.

Dejan Drazic then swung in a teasing cross for Javier Siverio, the Spaniard’s header skimming just over in what was the hosts’ first real chance.

The action was end to end and Al Zawraa were happy to slow the pace down a notch, until they found a spark on the cusp of half-time.

Hassan Abdulkareem’s clever ball found Kadhim Raad, who cut back for Reziq Banihani. A messy deflection, a ricochet off Nim Dorjee Tamang, and the ball nestled cruelly into Goa’s net.

IMAGE: FC Goa's Udanta Singh was a workhorse on the night. Photograph: FC Goa

The second half began with chaos as Banihani’s cutback almost turned into an own goal before Hrithik Tiwari clawed it off the line.

The Gaurs upped the ante, pressing forward in search of the equaliser.

The experienced Iraqi keeper and captain Jalal Hassan was forced into service twice, first in the 53rd minute when he tipped Ayush Chhetri’s rasping drive over and later reacting sharply to deny Siverio’s back-heel flick.

As the game wore on, FC Goa had many a chance to score from the four free-kicks they were awarded but it all came to nought as Borja Herrera found Al Zawraa's defensive wall hard to penetrate.

But even as Goa searched for the equaliser, Al Zawraa struck the killer blow.

Deep into stoppage time, substitute Ibrahim Gbadamosi’s shot thudded against the post before Nizar Alrashdan sealed it with a composed low strike.

FC Goa had their moments, but on a night when margins mattered, Al Zawraa showed their pedigree.