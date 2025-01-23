Fans injured during clashes ahead of Europa League match

Nine Real Sociedad fans injured in clashes with Lazio ultras

IMAGE: Real Sociedad players train on Tuesday, ahead of their Europa League tie against Lazio on Thursday. Photograph: Real Sociedad/X

Nine Real Sociedad fans were injured in central Rome during clashes with Lazio supporters on the eve of Thursday's Europa League match between the two teams, police said.

About 70 Spanish supporters were attacked by around 80 Lazio supporters in Via Leonina, near the Colosseum, at about 11 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday, a Rome police spokesperson said.

Six of the nine people wounded were taken to hospital, and four were discharged overnight. Of the two still hospitalised, one was in critical, but not life-threatening condition, police said.

Attackers used blunt objects and knives, police added, releasing a picture of weapons presumed to have been used, including a hammer, sticks and batons, wrenches and a chain.

The attackers fled as the police arrived, the spokesperson said.