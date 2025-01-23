Power-hitting At Its Best!

India and England batters put on an exhibition of power hitting before the hosts secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the opening T20 International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Here is a glimpse of some of the extraordinary shot-making during the match...
Buttler did it!
England captain Jos Buttler takes a tumble as he attempts an unusual shot.
Big Ben!
England opener Ben Duckett plays a cheeky ramp to the boundary.
But he was soon dismissed for 4 by Arshdeep Singh.
Abhishek's assault
India's opener Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing and smashed a 34-ball 79.
The finisher
Tilak Varma goes for the big pull shot.
Varma, who took India over the finish line, scored 19 off 16, hitting 3 boundaries in his effort.
Fans go crazy
Abhishek Sharma smashed the ball over the park and that brought the fans onto their feet as they cheered every boundary.
And Abhishek responds
Abhishek Sharma's audacious innings was finally ended by Adil Rashid but not before he had taken India to the doorstep of victory.
Here he is, blowing a kiss to fans after his dismissal.
Riding his luck
Tilak Varma gets funky during his knock of 19 that was studded with three boundaries.