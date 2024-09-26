News
Fan sentenced after racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius

Fan sentenced after racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius

September 26, 2024 20:38 IST
IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has frequently suffered racial abuse from fans across Spain. Photograph: Juan Medina / Reuters

A fan who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze in two games at Mallorca last year has been found guilty and handed a suspended prison sentence, Real Madrid said on Thursday.

 

The aggressor, who was not named in the La Liga club's statement, had his 12-month sentence suspended after apologising in a letter to Vinicius and doing anti-discrimination training.

He was also banned from stadiums for three years.

"This is the third criminal conviction handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid players," Real the team said. "Real Madrid ... will keep working to protect the club's values and eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport."

The abuse of Vinicius and Chukwueze both took place at the Son Moix stadium in Mallorca's capital Palma, two weeks apart.

At the Mallorca v Real Madrid game, supporters could be heard in video calling the Brazilian player a monkey. He has been vocal in denouncing racism at football matches in Spain.

A minor who racially insulted Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in April this year has also apologised and shown repentance, the club said. The youth has been banned from stadiums for one year, will take part in educational activities proposed by the prosecutor's office, and will pay a fine.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
