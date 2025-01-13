HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
FA Cup: Man United down Arsenal on penalties

January 13, 2025 00:23 IST

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saves the penalty

IMAGE: Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saves the penalty from Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the penalty shoot-out in the FA Cup third round match at London, on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee – booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month – stepped up to win the shootout 5-3.

After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes' curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir celebrates

IMAGE: Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir celebrates after he saves a penalty from Arsenal's Kai Havertz. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United's Diogo Dalot – already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly – received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.

Two minutes later, Bayindir's poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee celebrate

IMAGE: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee celebrate after winning the match against Arsenal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Arsenal could have completed the comeback when they were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire.

But Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.

United will find out their opponent in the fourth round when the draw is made later on Sunday evening.

Spurs survive huge scare

Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner has his shot save

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner has his shot saved by Tamworth goalkeeper Jasbir Singh. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to beat brave fifth-tier Tamworth, 96 places below them in the English football pyramid, 3-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The game had the makings of a huge upset from the opening whistle as Tamworth more than held their own but the team of part-time players were unable to secure one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

"We should be proud, we took a top-six team to extra time," Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh, whose day job is as a building surveyor, told ITV. "We had chances as well, that's the frustrating bit."

After a goalless 90 minutes, Nathan Tshikuna's own goal in the 101st minute put Spurs ahead after Brennan Johnson had fired a low cross into the area.

Substitute Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead when he latched onto a pass from Son Heung-min to shoot across Singh and Johnson added a late third.

"Disappointed because we were that close to causing a massive upset, but equally be massively proud," Tamworth manager Andy Peaks said. "Everyone put a shift in and when you look at the team we were up against, it was unbelievable from our boys. I am so proud of them."

Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate after Brennan Johnson scored the third goal against Tamworth. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tamworth gave their fans at a rocking Lamb Ground plenty to cheer when Beck-Ray Enoru -- who works as a shop clerk -- forced Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky to make a diving save in the opening minute.

Before kickoff, Enoru had climbed on a teammate's shoulders to repair a gap in the net with a roll of tape as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou watched on chuckling.

Tamworth's Tom Tonks, renowned for his long throw-ins, sent one clattering off Spurs' far post in the early minutes.

Tom McGlinchey and Jordan Cullinane-Liburd had excellent chances to notch a late winner for the home side which had Peaks -- who quit his day job as support worker to become full-time manager ahead of Sunday's game -- holding his head in disbelief.

 

Singh, whose partner had given birth to a baby boy the previous evening, was excellent in goal, turning away several Spurs shots including a couple from James Maddison.

"Credit to Tamworth, they made it hard for us," Postecoglou said. "With the (artificial) surface, it was always going to be a matter of us staying calm, being persistent in our football. We needed a goal. Their keeper pulled off a couple of good saves.

"We had a couple of chances we should've done better with but in the end we got the job done."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

