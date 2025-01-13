FA Cup: Man United down Arsenal on penalties

IMAGE: Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saves the penalty from Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the penalty shoot-out in the FA Cup third round match at London, on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.



Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee – booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month – stepped up to win the shootout 5-3.



After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes' curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

IMAGE: Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir celebrates after he saves a penalty from Arsenal's Kai Havertz. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United's Diogo Dalot – already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly – received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.



Two minutes later, Bayindir's poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee celebrate after winning the match against Arsenal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Arsenal could have completed the comeback when they were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire.



But Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.



United will find out their opponent in the fourth round when the draw is made later on Sunday evening.



Spurs survive huge scare

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner has his shot saved by Tamworth goalkeeper Jasbir Singh. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to beat brave fifth-tier Tamworth, 96 places below them in the English football pyramid, 3-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.



The game had the makings of a huge upset from the opening whistle as Tamworth more than held their own but the team of part-time players were unable to secure one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.



"We should be proud, we took a top-six team to extra time," Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh, whose day job is as a building surveyor, told ITV. "We had chances as well, that's the frustrating bit."



After a goalless 90 minutes, Nathan Tshikuna's own goal in the 101st minute put Spurs ahead after Brennan Johnson had fired a low cross into the area.



Substitute Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead when he latched onto a pass from Son Heung-min to shoot across Singh and Johnson added a late third.



"Disappointed because we were that close to causing a massive upset, but equally be massively proud," Tamworth manager Andy Peaks said. "Everyone put a shift in and when you look at the team we were up against, it was unbelievable from our boys. I am so proud of them."

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate after Brennan Johnson scored the third goal against Tamworth. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters



Tamworth gave their fans at a rocking Lamb Ground plenty to cheer when Beck-Ray Enoru -- who works as a shop clerk -- forced Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky to make a diving save in the opening minute.



Before kickoff, Enoru had climbed on a teammate's shoulders to repair a gap in the net with a roll of tape as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou watched on chuckling.



Tamworth's Tom Tonks, renowned for his long throw-ins, sent one clattering off Spurs' far post in the early minutes.



Tom McGlinchey and Jordan Cullinane-Liburd had excellent chances to notch a late winner for the home side which had Peaks -- who quit his day job as support worker to become full-time manager ahead of Sunday's game -- holding his head in disbelief.

Singh, whose partner had given birth to a baby boy the previous evening, was excellent in goal, turning away several Spurs shots including a couple from James Maddison.



"Credit to Tamworth, they made it hard for us," Postecoglou said. "With the (artificial) surface, it was always going to be a matter of us staying calm, being persistent in our football. We needed a goal. Their keeper pulled off a couple of good saves.



"We had a couple of chances we should've done better with but in the end we got the job done."