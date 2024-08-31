News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1: Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

F1: Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

August 31, 2024 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kimi Antonelli

IMAGE: Italian Kimi Antonelli has won one sprint and one feature race for Prema Racing in Formula Two this year. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Mercedes have signed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton next year, the Formula One team racing team said on Saturday.

Italian Antonelli, who has won one sprint and one feature race for Prema Racing in Formula Two this year, will join George Russell at Mercedes, with Hamilton switching to Ferrari.

Antonelli said the move up was a dream come true and thanked the Mercedes team for supporting him and having faith in him.

"Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy... I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity," he said in a statement.

"I'm also really excited to become George's team-mate. He came through the

team's junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for ... I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track."

Russell said he was excited to partner with Antonelli.

"I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I've been his team-mate. I've learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi," he said.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said Russell and Antonelli were the perfect line-up for the team to begin its next chapter.

"Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport," he said.

 

"We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year ... in George, he has an experienced team-mate from (whom) he can learn and hone his craft".

Russell is eighth in the standings ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Hamilton is sixth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Diamond League PIX: Yavi misses World record
Diamond League PIX: Yavi misses World record
'Just felt out of gas': Djokovic on US Open exit
'Just felt out of gas': Djokovic on US Open exit
Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride
Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride
Paralympics: Pistol shooter Swaroop misses final
Paralympics: Pistol shooter Swaroop misses final
MeToo: 'Actresses were filmed changing clothes'
MeToo: 'Actresses were filmed changing clothes'
IAF's MI-17 drops chopper being airlifted for repairs
IAF's MI-17 drops chopper being airlifted for repairs
Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!
Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!

Paris Paralympics: BREATHTAKING Pix!

PIX: Huge Upset! Djokovic crashes out of US Open

PIX: Huge Upset! Djokovic crashes out of US Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances