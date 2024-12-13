Europa League: United steal a win; Spurs snatch a point

Hojlund double earns Manchester United 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen

IMAGE: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund misses a chance to score. Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

Forward Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to allow Manchester United to come back from a goal down and get a 2-1 win at six-times Czech champions Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

Substitute Hojlund needed just six minutes on the pitch to cancel out an early second-half opener by Plzen forward Matej Vydra before sealing the win with another strike just before fulltime for United's third consecutive win in the competition.

United, who remain unbeaten after six games, provisionally moved up to fifth in the standings on 12 points as they continue to eye up an automatic qualification spot into the last 16.

Coming on the back of two Premier League defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, United survived an initial spell of pressure from the hosts, who had conceded just once in their previous 12 European home games.

Plzen kept their defence compact against the determined visitors in Ruben Amorim's first European away game as United boss, and the game was goalless at the break.

Vydra put the hosts in front just after the restart, shooting into the middle of the net after Pavel Sulc intercepted a poor pass from United goalkeeper Andre Onana and cut the ball back to his team mate.

However, their joy was short lived as Danish striker Hojlund -- who came on for Marcus Rashford in the 56th minute -- levelled just after the hour mark, scoring from close range with a tap-in.

Amad Diallo collected a pass from Antony on the right flank and struck from a tight angle, an effort which was blocked before Hojlund sent the rebound into an empty net.

Neither side wanted to settle for a draw and Hojlund added a second goal in the 88th minute, scoring after a neat, low free kick from captain Bruno Fernandes to condemn Plzen to their first defeat in the competition.

United, who visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, next host Rangers on Jan. 23 before their final league-phase fixture at Steaua Bucharest a week later.

Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 at Fenerbahce through a first-half brace by midfielder Inaki Williams on Wednesday after Jose Mourinho's side were left with 10 men in the 69th minute following a second yellow card for defender Mert Muldur.

Athletic have 16 points following five consecutive wins and their opening 1-1 draw at AS Roma.

Roma beat Portugal's Sporting Braga 3-0 on Thursday, with Lorenzo Pellegrini putting the hosts in front after 10 minutes before defender Saud Abdulhamid doubled the lead just after the break and Mario Hermoso sealed the win in stoppage time.

Swedish side Malmo, near the bottom of the table, held Galatasaray, who started the day in fourth, to a last-gasp 2-2 home draw as Sergio Pena found the net in stoppage time after Elias Jelert and Yunus Akgun had scored for the visitors following Erik Botheim's opener.

Greece's PAOK thrashed Ferencvaros 5-0 at home while Romania's Steaua Bucharest were held goalless at Hoffenheim.

Kulusevski goal allows Spurs to snatch 1-1 draw at Rangers

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski scores their first goal past Rangers' Jack Butland. Photograph: Russell Cheyne

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski cancelled out Hamza Igamane's early second-half opener for Rangers in a thrilling 1-1 Europa League draw at Ibrox stadium on Thursday.

After a first half where the hosts looked the more threatening side, Igamane finally broke the deadlock and sent home fans into raptures with a first-time effort after a fine cross from James Tavernier two minutes after the break.

As Rangers pushed hard to extend their lead, substitute Kulusevski grabbed an equaliser for the visitors, striking low into the far corner and past keeper Jack Butland in the 75th minute.

"I think Rangers played very well. We struggled a bit. 1-1, it is what it is. We didn't play well enough to win the game," Kulusevski told TNT Sports.

"It's always important to score but we've got to start winning games. We haven't won in a couple of weeks. Everybody needs to do a little bit more than we're doing right now."

Cyriel Dessers almost found the winner for Rangers in the 85th minute but goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved his shot in a remarkable performance for the London side who avoided a third consecutive loss in all competitions.

The stalemate leaves both sides on 11 points but with Rangers one place ahead of Spurs in eighth on goal difference.

Lazio remained leaders after a commanding 3-1 away win over Ajax courtesy of goals from Loum Tchaouna, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Pedro.

The Serie A side, undefeated in their last six Europa League games, are on 16 points, level with Athletic Bilbao but with a better goal difference.

Bertrand Traore had equalised for Ajax early in the second half, after Tchaouna's early opener, but the hosts could not prevent their second defeat of the tournament, dropping to 11th on 10 points.

Olympique Lyonnais rallied from a goal down to claim a 3-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt as goals from Rayan Cherki, Malick Fofana and Ernest Nuamah helped the hosts to climb to fourth in the standings.

Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff had opened the scoring for the visitors and Omar Marmoush scored a late consolation goal, leaving the Bundesliga side fifth in the standings.

Real Sociedad cruised to a 3-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv with a first-half double from captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who also missed a penalty, and a Sheraldo Becker strike.

The victory put the Basques 12th on 10 points.

Porto overcame Midtjylland 2-0 at home, while Anderlecht are third in the table after a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague.