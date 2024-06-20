Euro PIX: Scotland stay alive with draw against Swiss

Images from the Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne stadium, in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Xherdan Shaqiri gets into stride to send the ball curling into the Scotland net for Switzerland's equaliser in the Euro 2024 Group A match at Cologne stadium, in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Scotland kept alive their hopes of reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a gripping Group A game on Wednesday.

Eager to make up for their 5-1 rout by Germany, Scotland were roared on by thousands of fans and made a dream start when Scott McTominay's on-target 13th-minute shot was turned in by Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Switzerland, who would have ensured a top-two spot with victory, levelled in spectacular fashion when recalled forward Xherdan Shaqiri curled a brilliant shot into the top corner following a defensive error.

IMAGE: Scott McTominay celebrates putting Scotland ahead in the match. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Switzerland twice had goals disallowed after tight offside decisions -- one in the first half by Dan Ndoye and late on by substitute Breel Embolo -- but Scotland also went close when Grant Hanley headed against the post.

Switzerland are second behind group leaders Germany on four points while Scotland are third with one and must beat Hungary in Stuttgart to advance.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo sends the ball past Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn but the goal was disallowed. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

The Euro 2024 format which allows four third-placed teams to progress is often criticised but Scotland and Switzerland will be grateful for that option after the draw that left both well in the hunt going into their final group games.

Switzerland, who beat Hungary in their opener, are almost certain to progress with four points in the bag, though with their last game against already-through Germany, it could well be as a third-placed team.

Scotland, who have never gone beyond the group stage in 11 previous major championships, now have a glorious opportunity to end the drought by beating Hungary in their final game.

IMAGE: Scotland's Grant Hanley heads at goal but into the post. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Hungary, after two defeats, could still snatch a spot as teams routinely advance with three points, but the Scots would surely have taken that scenario had they been offered it and certainly would have as they trooped off after barely throwing a punch in their 5-1 drubbing by Germany.

Scotland's repeated failures on the big stage are scarcely believable – eight World Cups and now four Euros where they have managed a total of six wins from 34 matches. Their only Euro victories have come against CIS (Russia) in 1992 and Switzerland in 1996.

They might consider themselves unlucky not to have made it three in Cologne, having taken an early lead via a deflected Scott McTominay shot.

Switzerland were worth their spectacular long-range equaliser by Xherdan Shaqiri but the Scots showed remarkable commitment, hitting the post and having another shot cleared off the line in a series of late attacks.