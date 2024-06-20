News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Super 8: Proteas quell USA's spirited challenge

Super 8: Proteas quell USA's spirited challenge

June 20, 2024 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Corey Anderson

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Corey Anderson. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa beat the United States by 18 runs in the first T20 World Cup Super 8 game in Antigua on Wednesday as Kagiso Rabada's experience came to the fore at the end of a tense game.

Having struggled on New York's slow pitches in the group stage, South Africa scored freely at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, posting 194-4 on the back of Quinton de Kock's fine knock of 74.

 

In response, USA opener Andries Gous (80 not out) provided the fireworks along with Harmeet Singh (38) down the order but fast bowler Rabada picked up crucial wickets in his spell of 3-18 and restricted the run rate as USA fell short.

"We've had some tricky wickets coming up to this game and I think it's just nice to spend some time out in the middle," player of the match De Kock said.

Quinton de Kock hit a 40-ball 74 

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock hit a 40-ball 74. Photograph: ICC/X

USA had won the toss and opted to field first, picking up the wicket of Reeza Hendricks early but De Kock cut loose as South Africa scored at over 10 runs per over during the powerplay.

De Kock reached his fifty in 26 balls and shared a 110-run partnership with skipper Aiden Markram off 60 deliveries.

Harmeet Singh dismissed De Kock when he mistimed a full toss and was caught near the boundary and the all-rounder was on a hat-trick when he had David Miller caught and bowled.

Markram fell four runs short of his fifty when he chased a wide loose ball and Ali Khan took a sharp diving catch to give Saurabh Netravalkar his second wicket.

Despite Netravalkar's superb spell (2-21), the others failed to contain South Africa as Heinrich Klaasen dealt in sixes and scored a quick-fire 36 in an unbroken 53-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (20) to propel them to 194-4.

Andries Gous's 47-ball 80 went in vain as USA lost by 18 runs 

IMAGE: Andries Gous's 47-ball 80 went in vain as USA lost by 18 runs. Photograph: ICC/X

American opener Steven Taylor (24) underlined his intent when he smashed a boundary off the first ball, but after four fours and a six, he fell to Rabada when a mistimed shot was caught at mid-off.

The fast bowler also dismissed Nitish Kumar, who was caught at deep square leg, and U.S. captain Aaron Jones fell for a duck to spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Gous continued to resist, bringing up his fifty with back-to-back sixes, but the required run rate continued to climb.

There was hope when Shamsi went for 22 runs in an expensive 18th over but Rabada returned to dismiss Harmeet, conceding only two runs in the penultimate over.

"It's hard to take the defeat after getting so close. We could have been a little more disciplined bowling-wise," Jones said.

"It could have been a closer game and we could have got over the line."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
PIX: India beat SA in last-over thriller
PIX: India beat SA in last-over thriller
Spain, Italy set to spring surprise in fierce duel
Spain, Italy set to spring surprise in fierce duel
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC
On Sena foundation day, Uddhav vs Shinde over Hindutva
On Sena foundation day, Uddhav vs Shinde over Hindutva
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave
Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs
Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Super 8 PIX: De Kock, Rabada star as SA down USA

Super 8 PIX: De Kock, Rabada star as SA down USA

India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid

India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances