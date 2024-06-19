News
Chopra warns Kohli against Afghanistan's pace, spin

Chopra warns Kohli against Afghanistan's pace, spin

Source: ANI
June 19, 2024 14:49 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's struggles have been a talking point throughout the tournament. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli can rediscover his form if he shows patience at the crease during the upcoming Super 8 clash against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli's struggles have been a talking point throughout the tournament. He managed only 5 runs in the group stage, scoring 1, 4, and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States respectively.

 

However, Chopra emphasises that Kohli's past achievements and current form leading into the World Cup suggest a potential turnaround. He highlights the Barbados venue's batting-friendly characteristics and advises Kohli against excessive aggression.

"I believe Virat Kohli should return to form against Afghanistan, not because of the opponent, but because of the calibre of player he is and the form he exhibited coming into this World Cup," Chopra said on Jio Cinema.

"Considering the venue, there is hope the ball will come onto the bat well, and the side boundaries aren't very large. I think he has been overly aggressive."

Chopra analyses Kohli's recent dismissals as a result of an overly positive approach. He suggests a more cautious strategy, especially against Afghanistan's pace attack featuring Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq, alongside their strong spin options.

"In India's last match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, he attempted a six on the first ball and got out," Chopra said.

"His dismissals during this World Cup suggest an overly positive approach that hasn't worked for him. I hope he gives himself some time because Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq are in excellent form, plus they have a strong spin attack. If Kohli gives himself some time, his form won't be a concern."

The chase for the record of leading T20I run-scorer remains within reach for Kohli, who currently sits just 104 runs behind Babar Azam. With the Super 8s offering additional opportunities, Kohli has a chance to close the gap.

India's dominant group stage performance has positioned them for a strong run in the tournament. They finished atop Group A with seven points and will aim for victories against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia to secure a semi-final berth. This achievement would not only break India's ICC trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy, but also deliver their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in 2007.

Source: ANI
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

