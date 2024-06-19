News
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

June 19, 2024 21:07 IST
IMAGES from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates with teammates on scoring the match-saving equaliser.

IMAGE: Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates with teammates on scoring the match-saving equaliser. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Lowly Albania held Croatia to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Euro 2024 encounter on Wednesday that left both teams fighting it out for progression to the knockout stage.

 

Klaus Gjasula equalised at the death in stoppage time with a low shot, making up for an own goal earlier that had looked sure to give Croatia victory.

Albania's Taulant Seferi in action with Croatia's Luka Modric  

IMAGE: Albania's Taulant Seferi in action with Croatia's Luka Modric. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Ranked 56 places lower than Croatia and roared on by their delirious red-clad fans at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, Albania took a shock 11th minute lead thanks to a brilliant glancing header from Qazim Laci.

Albania squandered several chances to go further ahead before facing a wave of attacks from Croatia in the second half masterminded by captain Luka Modric.

Albania's Klaus Gjasula scores an own goal to gift Croatia the lead with a second goal  

IMAGE: Albania's Klaus Gjasula scores an own goal to gift Croatia the lead with a second goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Andrej Kramaric levelled in the 74st minute with a low shot before the ball bounced off Gjasula and into the back of the Albanian net for Croatia's second two minutes later.

Croatia's Josip Sutalo and Albania's Rey Manaj vie for possession

IMAGE: Croatia's Josip Sutalo and Albania's Rey Manaj vie for possession. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Both teams sit on one point after two games in Group B, with Croatia next facing Italy, while Albania take on Spain.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
