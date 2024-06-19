PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

IMAGES from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates with teammates on scoring the match-saving equaliser. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Lowly Albania held Croatia to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Euro 2024 encounter on Wednesday that left both teams fighting it out for progression to the knockout stage.

Klaus Gjasula equalised at the death in stoppage time with a low shot, making up for an own goal earlier that had looked sure to give Croatia victory.

IMAGE: Albania's Taulant Seferi in action with Croatia's Luka Modric. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Ranked 56 places lower than Croatia and roared on by their delirious red-clad fans at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, Albania took a shock 11th minute lead thanks to a brilliant glancing header from Qazim Laci.

Albania squandered several chances to go further ahead before facing a wave of attacks from Croatia in the second half masterminded by captain Luka Modric.

IMAGE: Albania's Klaus Gjasula scores an own goal to gift Croatia the lead with a second goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Andrej Kramaric levelled in the 74st minute with a low shot before the ball bounced off Gjasula and into the back of the Albanian net for Croatia's second two minutes later.

IMAGE: Croatia's Josip Sutalo and Albania's Rey Manaj vie for possession. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Both teams sit on one point after two games in Group B, with Croatia next facing Italy, while Albania take on Spain.