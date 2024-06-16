News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro 2024: Late drama as Weghorst secures Dutch win

Euro 2024: Late drama as Weghorst secures Dutch win

Last updated on: June 16, 2024 21:20 IST
Dutch

IMAGE: Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring their second goal with Denzel Dumfries. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Striker Wout Weghorst came off the bench to snatch a late winner with his first touch and give the Netherlands a deserved 2-1 comeback victory over Poland in their Group D opener at the European Championship on Sunday.

Weghorst had barely been on the field when he slid home Nathan Ake's perfect pass into the area in the 83rd minute to send the tens of thousands of "Oranje" fans at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion into raptures.

"So important to get the early win and for me personally it's a dream scenario," the 31-year-old said of his 12th goal for the Netherlands. "I saw it coming and I felt the goal coming. Our aim now is to leave with the trophy."

As expected, the Dutch dominated from the off with slick-passing attacks. But they were shocked in the 16th minute when Adam Buksa, replacing Poland's injured talisman Robert Lewandowski, rose above three defenders to flick home stand-in captain Piotr Zielinski's corner.

 

Dutch


The Dutch equalised in the 29th minute with a low shot by livewire forward Cody Gakpo from outside the area that took a deflection off defender Bartosz Salamon to beat Wojciech Szczesny.

The profligate Dutch missed a string of first-half chances: classy midfielder Tijjani Reijnders shot just wide, Memphis Depay fluffed two good opportunities, Gakpo put another shot over and Virgil van Dijk saw a close-range strike saved.

At the back, Van Dijk seemed always one step ahead of his man while Ake marauded forward to start attacks.

The Dutch wasted more chances in the second half, with Denzel Dumfries seeing a header clawed away by Szczesny and Xavi Simons shooting wide on a break, before Weghorst came to the rescue.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman will be relieved his team have started with a win, with tough games against Austria and France to come in Group D.

For Polish coach Michal Probierz, it was a disappointing outcome after strong defensive work from his team and also brought to an end his eight-match unbeaten run with the national side.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
