Rediff.com  » Sports » Shots fired! Police subdue threat at Euro fan parade

Shots fired! Police subdue threat at Euro fan parade

June 16, 2024 18:18 IST
Euro 2024

IMAGE: A major police operation is underway in Hamburg. Photograph: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a Euro 2024 soccer fan parade in central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

 

Hamburg

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

The incident occurred in the St Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepare to play against each other in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), around the time of the incident.

Hamburg

Germany is hosting the month-long tournament that began on Friday night.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
