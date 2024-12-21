EPL PIX: Villa hand sorry City another loss

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland cuts a frustrated figure after their loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Aston Villa inflicted more misery on Manchester City on Saturday, defeating them 2-1 in the Premier League with goals from Jhon Duran and former City forward Morgan Rogers.

Villa leap-frogged City into fifth place in the Premier League table, while Pep Guardiola's shell-shocked holders dropped provisionally to sixth -- and could drop as low as ninth by the end of the weekend -- with their ninth loss in 12 games across all competitions.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in action with Aston Villa's Jhon Duran. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

A rip-roaring start saw Villa almost score inside 20 seconds before Duran got the home side on the score sheet in the 16th minute when Youri Tielemans sent a sumptuous through ball to Rogers, whose unselfish pass found Duran free to fire home. Former Villa super-sub Duran started for the third successive league game, and has scored in all three.

Villa Park erupted again in the 65th minute when Rogers latched onto a pass from captain John McGinn and finished with a low hard shot, leaving Guardiola to shake his head in frustration.

Phil Foden pulled one back for City in injury time after a mistake by Villa's Lucas Digne.