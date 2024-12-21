News
Home  » Sports » EPL PIX: Villa hand sorry City another loss

EPL PIX: Villa hand sorry City another loss

December 21, 2024 20:38 IST
IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland cuts a frustrated figure after their loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, on Saturday

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland cuts a frustrated figure after their loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Aston Villa inflicted more misery on Manchester City on Saturday, defeating them 2-1 in the Premier League with goals from Jhon Duran and former City forward Morgan Rogers.

 

Villa leap-frogged City into fifth place in the Premier League table, while Pep Guardiola's shell-shocked holders dropped provisionally to sixth -- and could drop as low as ninth by the end of the weekend -- with their ninth loss in 12 games across all competitions.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in action with Aston Villa's Jhon Duran 

IMAGE: Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in action with Aston Villa's Jhon Duran. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

A rip-roaring start saw Villa almost score inside 20 seconds before Duran got the home side on the score sheet in the 16th minute when Youri Tielemans sent a sumptuous through ball to Rogers, whose unselfish pass found Duran free to fire home. Former Villa super-sub Duran started for the third successive league game, and has scored in all three.

Villa Park erupted again in the 65th minute when Rogers latched onto a pass from captain John McGinn and finished with a low hard shot, leaving Guardiola to shake his head in frustration.

Phil Foden pulled one back for City in injury time after a mistake by Villa's Lucas Digne.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
