Home  » Cricket » Unsold in IPL, Punjab's Anmolpreet makes history

Unsold in IPL, Punjab's Anmolpreet makes history

Source: PTI
December 21, 2024 17:07 IST
Anmolpreet smashes fastest List A hundred by an Indian

Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh smashed a 35-ball ton against Arunachal Pradesh in their Group C Vijay Hazare match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

IMAGE: Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh smashed a 35-ball ton against Arunachal Pradesh in their Group C Vijay Hazare match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: Screengrab BCCI /X

Anmolpreet Singh smashed a 35-ball hundred, the quickest List A hundred by an Indian, to guide Punjab to an easy nine-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in a Group C Vijay Hazare match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Anmolpreet, who went unsold in the recent IPL auction, broke the record of former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a hundred off 40 balls for Baroda against Maharashtra in 2009-10.

 

This knock is also the third fastest List A hundred behind Aussie Jake-Fraser McGurk, who smashed a 29-ball ton for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023-24, and South African AB de Villiers' 31-ball hundred against the West Indies at Johannesburg in 2014-15.

The right-handed Anmolpreet made 115 off 45 balls (12x4, 9x6) as Punjab chased down a target of 165 in just 12.5 overs, reaching 167 for one.

After the early fall of skipper Abhishek Sharma (10), Anmolpreet and Prabhsimran Singh (35 not out, 25b) milked 153 runs for the unbroken second wicket alliance to guide Punjab home.

Earlier, Arunachal were bowled out for 164 with pacer Ashwani Kumar and leg-spinner Mayank Markande taking three wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh: 164 all out in 48.4 overs (Tech Neri 42, Hardik Varma 38; Ashwani Kumar 3/37, Mayank Markande 3/31) lost to Punjab: 167/1 in 12.5 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 115 not out) by 9 wickets.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
