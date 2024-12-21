Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa

Photograph: Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Robin Uthappa is wanted in related to a case of defrauding employees.

An arrest warrant has been issued against former India batter Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged case of defrauding employees and the government, related to a Provident Fund (PF) case.

As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees and the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries but failing to deposit the funds into employee accounts.

The company allegedly owes Rs 23.36 lakh in damages, which authorities are seeking to recover from Uthappa.

Accused of cheating, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy issued a letter on December 4, 2024, directing the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Uthappa.

The police went to Robin Uthappa's house to issue a notice. Since he does not reside at that address at present, a warrant has been executed for the former cricketer.

"This is to inform you that TK Krishna Das, who is director of M/S Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd (EST Code (PY/KRP/1524922), addressed at HAL Second Stage in Indiranagar, has failed to remit damages under sections 7A, 14B, and 7Q of the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions (MP) Act, 1952 to the tune of Rs 23,36,602, including Rs 6,550 towards recovery," the statement read.

"You are, therefore, kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest for Robin Uthappa, director of the above establishment, through the Thana in charge under whose jurisdiction the employer resides," the statement continued.

"Due to non-remittance of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. Given the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Uthappa resides," the statement added.

Uthappa has represented India in 59 international matches and has been a popular figure in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.